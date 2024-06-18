Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of KFS opened at $8.06 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 105,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 324,534 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

