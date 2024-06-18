Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of KFS opened at $8.06 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
