La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of LZB stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 706,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $40.96.
La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
