Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

