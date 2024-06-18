Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lazard
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.
Lazard Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.42.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Lazard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.
Lazard Company Profile
Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.