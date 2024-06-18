LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

LZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

LZ stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday.

LZ stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

