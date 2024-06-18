Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

