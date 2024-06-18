Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $156.51, but opened at $150.69. Lennar shares last traded at $153.07, with a volume of 718,373 shares trading hands.

Specifically, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.80.

Lennar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.