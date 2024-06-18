Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.36 and last traded at $98.92. Approximately 530,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 616,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,944,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

