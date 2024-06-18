Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Linde stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.63. 1,939,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,979. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.97. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

