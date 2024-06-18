Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 4.7%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 412,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 873,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,653 shares of company stock valued at $270,409. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

