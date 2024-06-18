Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Cut by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.61. The stock had a trading volume of 265,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

