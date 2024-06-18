Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 3.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 99,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUM. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lumina Gold news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Insiders own 34.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
