LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 222.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

