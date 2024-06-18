M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 445,122 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IYW traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $153.40.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

