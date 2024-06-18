M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,785 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

