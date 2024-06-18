M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $128.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,538. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
