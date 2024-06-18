M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $128.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,538. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.