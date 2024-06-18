M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 848 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.46. 993,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $298.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

