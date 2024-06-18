Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.17 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $227,011.50 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,443.66 or 0.99895296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00080159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000387 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $230,278.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

