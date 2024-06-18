Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.48. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 3,123,857 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 143.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 606.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $312,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

