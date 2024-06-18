Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 875.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.51. 2,557,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

