Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,674,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $504.36. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

