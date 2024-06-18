Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,360,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,418 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

