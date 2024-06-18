Marotta Asset Management Sells 2,343 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

