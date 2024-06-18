Marotta Asset Management Sells 765 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,798,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,824,559. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

