Marotta Asset Management Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15,485.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.05. 3,628,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

