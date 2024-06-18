Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.99. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

