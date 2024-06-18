McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires 8,856 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 316,072 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 884,218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 184,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG remained flat at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $728.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

