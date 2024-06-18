McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Reduced by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $395.30 and a 52 week high of $603.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

