Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Mdex has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

