Michael S. Ryan Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 2,333,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.