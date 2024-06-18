Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,802. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.39, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

