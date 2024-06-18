Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Trading Up 3.0 %
PSTG traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,802. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.39, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).
