Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $153.93, with a volume of 2233345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.83.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

