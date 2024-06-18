Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Brett Argirakis Sells 2,259 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $189,643.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,412.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. 24,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

