Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 12,578 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,642. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

