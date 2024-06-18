Modus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 186.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,165. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

