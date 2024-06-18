Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 2.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.07. 1,473,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $120.42 and a 12-month high of $162.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.57.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

