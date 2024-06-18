Modus Advisors LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.54. The stock had a trading volume of 339,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,312. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

