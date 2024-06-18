Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %
MOH stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.05. The company had a trading volume of 281,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.15 and a 200 day moving average of $367.38. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $273.63 and a 12 month high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
