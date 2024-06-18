MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,174 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.85. 1,576,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.81 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.