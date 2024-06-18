M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 885 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.
Shares of GTLS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 161,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
