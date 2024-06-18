M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 2,820,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,335. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

