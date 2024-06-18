M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

C stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. 9,970,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,867. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

