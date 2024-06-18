M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 3,629,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

