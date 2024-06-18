M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.45.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.69. 47,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.04 and its 200-day moving average is $370.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $432.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

