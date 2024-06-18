M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 8,489,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

