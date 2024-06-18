Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

