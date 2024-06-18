My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0466 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $181,957.78 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002427 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.