Napatree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,199 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

