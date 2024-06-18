Napatree Capital LLC Invests $278,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.