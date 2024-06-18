Napatree Capital LLC Invests $701,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.0 %

TAP opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

