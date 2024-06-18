Napatree Capital LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

